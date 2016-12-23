Lil Knights Basketball taking registration

DUBLIN — The annual Lil Knights Basketball League will be held at West Bladen High Jan. 7 through Feb. 11.

Registration is now open until Dec. 30 for boys and girls in grades first through sixth. Fee will be $25 per participant and will include basketball and reversible jersey.

The instruction, which will be led by West Bladen boys and girls basketball coaches, will include age-appropriate goals, skills and fundamentals and games. The league will be held at 8:30 a.m. each of the five Saturdays.

Registration will take place at West Bladen High on Dec. 28-30 between 2 and 8 p.m. Registration forms are online at www.bladenjournal.com or at the school.

Call Travis Pait at 910-234-4318 with questions.