Dublin Motor Speeway set to host two-day event

DUBLIN — racing will return to the track at Dublin Motor Speedway on Friday and Saturday with a two-day event as the speedway hosts its annual “Rattlesnake Rumble.”

The Ultimate Super Late Model Series will make its return to Dublin Motor Speedway paying $10,000 to win along with the Southeast Dirt Modified Series paying $1,500 to win.

Also on the race program will be Late Model, Super Street, Pure Stock, and U-Cars. The Ultimate Super Late Model Series race will be a national event for their regions (SE, BOB, NE, MOV).

On Friday all divisions will run hot laps with our Pure Stock and U-Cars divisions qualifying and running their features. The Ultimate Super Late Model Series will also qualify and run their heat races on Friday. The Southeast Dirt Modified Series will only practice on Friday.

On Saturday the Speedway will practice, qualify, and run features in our Late Model and Super Street divisions. The Southeast Dirt Modified Series will hot lap, qualify, run heats, run consolation races, and run their feature paying $1,500 to win. The Ultimate Super Late Model Series will hot lap, run their B-Mains, and run their feature paying $10,000 to win.

Kyle Taylor of Bobby Taylor Oil in Elizabethtown will sponsor a $250 pole award for the Ultimate Super Late Model Series event. For further information on the Ultimate Super Late Model Series, visit www.ultimatesupers.com and, for further information on the Southeast Dirt Modified Series, visit www.southeastdirtmodifiedseries.com.

Admission prices

— Grandstands: Friday – adult $20 / senior $17 / military and student $13 / under 12 free; Saturday – adult $30 / senior $27 / military and student $25 / under 12 free; two-day pass – adult $45 / senior $40 / military and student $35 / under 12 free.

— Pits: Friday – adult $20 / ages 6 to 12 $10 / under 5 free; Saturday – adult $40 / ages 6 to 12 $20 / under 5 free; two-day pass – adult $60 / ages 6 to 12 $25 / under 5 free.

For more information, call 910-862-1663 or visit www.dublinspeedway.net.

