Flooding expected

The National Weather Service in Wilmington predicts that total rainfall over the next 24 hours could average between 3 and 6 inches with isolated higher amounts. A flash food watch has been issued from midnight tonight until 8 a.m. Tuesday throughout the Cape Fear Region.

River flooding could become an issue later in the week.

The worst of the rain is expected late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The risk of tornadoes is elevated, especially as the system moves into the area into early Monday morning.