Larrell Murchison tabbed Male Athlete of the Year at Louisburg College

LOUISBURG — Larrell Murchison, a 2015 graduate of East Bladen High, was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year at Louisburg College.

Murchison was a standout defensive end for the Hurricanes over the past two seasons. Prior to that, he played four years with the Eagles at East Bladen on both sides of the ball — as a defensive lineman and fullback.

The 6-foot, 4-inch, 290-pound strong-side defensive end — who was named a junior college All-American after his second season at Louisburg — was a hot commodity leading up to this year’s National Signing Day. The likes of Texas, Houston, Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina went after Murchison hard — but despite heavily leaning toward Mississippi or Georgia, the former Eagle chose N.C. State at the 11th hour and will play for the Wolfpack this fall.

Of course, that decision was more or less forced upon him when Georgia pulled its scholarship offer the evening before Murchison was scheduled to make his official announcement at East Bladen High. That’s when things went into high gear between Murchison, his high-school coach Robby Priest and the fax machines at both Fisher’s Men’s & Ladies Shop and N.C. State.

A three-star defensive player out of Louisburg College, Murchison tallied 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season for the Hurricanes.

