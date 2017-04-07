Schumacher to play volleyball at Life University

DUBLIN — Morgan Schumacher, a senior at West Bladen High, spent hours, days and weeks doing her due diligence before choosing a college path. But God may have had a hand in helping her make that selection.

“I think He had a plan for me all along,” she said, “and it kept me focused on what was most important.”

Despite sending out her skills video to more than 50 schools and getting interest from the likes of Texas Tech, Methodist University, Southeastern University (Florida), N.C. Wesleyan, Hollins University (Virginia), Bridgewater College (Virginia) and others, the decision became clear rather quickly.

On Friday, Schumacher committed to play her college volleyball for the Running Eagles of Life University in Marietta, Ga., an NAIA Div. II school that finished 20-12 last season and won the conference title the season before. She will be given a 40-percent athletic scholarship and is currently working on academic grants and scholarships.

“I saw that the atmosphere is a lot like home to me,” she said. “Plus it’s close to Atlanta, so there will always be something to do.”

In addition, Schumacher said she loved the coaching staff at Life University.

“I really like the head coach,” she said. “He’s like an uncle to me; we hit it off right away.”

Adding to the decision was Schumacher’s need for a school that excelled in her field of study. She plans to major in biology with a concentration in chiropractics — and Life University, she said, is the No. 2 ranked school in the nation for its chiropractic studies.

“That’s really important to me,” she said. “Everything just seemed to work out perfectly — almost like it was meant to be.”

Schumacher’s mom, Amy, is also pleased with her daughter’s decision.

“I’m excited for her,” she said. “I couldn’t be happier with her choice … she took her time and made a well-thought out decision.”

Schumacher helped lead the Lady Knights volleyball team to a 10-10 record overall and 6-7 in the Four County Conference her senior season. She was at or near the top of the team in kills with 147, aces with 33; and nine blocks.

“I think this will be a good fit for Morgan,” said West Bladen coach Gaye Davis. “It’s a good volleyball program there.

“She has a lot of the skills needed for the next level, but will need to work on her confidence,” Davis added. “She knows the game real well and is a hard worker, so I don’t think she’ll have any trouble getting playing time right away.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.