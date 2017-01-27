Methodist mollusks?

ELIZABETHTOWN — Some Bladen County men are putting a little mussel into their fundraising.

On Thursday, Trinity United Methodist Church’s Methodist Men group held its annual Oyster Roast. Started around 30 years ago as a few 30-something guys getting together for a seafood bash, the event, over the years, has taken on a new focus.

“It just kind of morphed into something we do at the church, and we do it in order to help with things like the (Bladen Journal’s) Empty Stocking Fund,” said Methodist Men member Hobby Greene.

In the cooking area, a dozen men were hard at work. After the 30 bushels bushels of oysters were unloaded and unpacked from ice, they were prepared for submersion in the steamer, which could accommodate five of the square, plastic stackable storage bins often used in college dorms.

“Twelve minutes exactly,” said Greene as he set the timer for the oysters to steam. “We’ve got it down to a science by now.”

Hush puppies were fried, jumbo shrimp was steamed, and clam chowder was cooked to add to the seafood feast.

Inside, tables were set up to accommodate the 150 guests the church was expecting, and two custom-made shucking stations allowed for more. The stations were set up like a circular, chest-high wooden bar at which guests stood. In the center was a hold into which oyster shells could be tossed for disposal. The constant chink of the shells hitting plastic buckets, a few sounds of frustration from the uninitiated, the occasional tutorial from the well-versed (such as Anthony Raynor, whom others called “Bladen County’s best oyster shucker”), and laughter from those who just couldn’t get it, filled the room.

“Once you try (oysters), you just can’t stop,” said one excited visitor as she stood in line. “I don’t get them often, but when I do, they’re like chips — I can’t stop at just one.”

“Oysters are just naturally salty, so you don’t have to add anything to them to make them taste good,” said Greene.

At the end of the day, around $6,000 was raised to benefit Bladen County. Money will be donated to organizations or charities like the Empty Stocking Fund, Bladen Crisis, and numerous others, according to Trinity member Marvin Tatum.

“It was one of the smoothest oyster roasts we’ve ever had, and people bragged on the food more than any other we’ve ever done, so we’re very pleased,” said Tatum.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

