Bladen schools, Sheriff’s Office: We’re taking it seriously

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two Bladen County schools are settling back into the norm after an unsettling two weeks.

“We’re trying to make sure students come to school with normal sense of a regular school day, but aware that ensuring their safety is of the utmost importance to us,” said Bladen County Schools Public Information Officer Valerie Newton.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at around 10 p.m., West Bladen school officials notified the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office of Instagram messages warning students of an impending act of violence at school. The next morning, around 12 deputies were at the school, talking with students and putting them through metal detectors. The next afternoon, with assistance from the FBI, a culprit had been identified, and on Friday, Jan. 20, a 15-year-old male West Bladen student was arrested and charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property. The 15-year-old was placed under house arrest.

That same day, a second threat was made against Bladenboro Middle School, and another 15-year-old was arrested and placed under house arrest as well and charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, a third threat of violence was made, again against West Bladen. Three individuals were deemed to be responsible — a 14-year-old juvenile, 16-year-old Alexander Alamin Pone of Elizabethtown, and 17-year-old Andrew Blake Hester of Bladenboro. All three were arrested, charged with making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property and released to their parents pending an appearance in court.

On Thursday, West Bladen held an assembly for students and staff, the purpose of which was twofold, according to Newton.

“One reason we held the assembly was to remind students that end-of-course testing begins Monday and to encourage them to be in attendance every day and do any final remediation and studying over the weekend,” Newton said. “The second reason was to talk about recent threats made against West Bladen, the seriousness of the threats, and that we will not tolerate any type of threat made against any school, staff member or student.”

Newton added that students were extremely attentive during the assembly, and the solemn tone may have been assisted by information from the Sheriff’s Office. Making a false report concerning violence on educational property is a Class H felony, carrying a possible 10-year prison sentence just for making the threat, and a $25,000 fine for parents if it’s proven they were complicit in some way.

“Was there a chanc they would have done anything?” questioned Sgt. Larry Guyton with the Sheriff’s Office. “We don’t know, but that’s how we have to respond — like every one of them is going to do exactly what they say they’re going to do. We’d rather take care of things on the front end than on the back.”

From interviewing the five students, Guyton said it appears motives range from seeking attention to taking out anger at the world to just trying to get out of school.

Even if the court system is lenient because of no prior record, a felony conviction has long-term repercussions.

“Someone with a felony conviction will immediately lose their driver’s license, can never possess a gun, will not be able to go into law enforcement or the military, will be barred from federal jobs, employers will not look favorably on felons, and college will be limited,” said Guyton. “A felony is a tough thing to overcome.”

Both Newton and Guyton attribute the success in avoiding a disaster to one thing: preparedness.

“We annually do safety training with our school principals and any staff they would like there,” explained Newton. “Training for security is not just a one-time training that’s done — it’s a cyclical thing.”

“We had young people that knew enough to go to their parents and say, ‘I got this message,” and good parents who made contact with school officials, and good school officials who made contact with law enforcement,” said Guyton. “In all three cases, early detection was the key.”

