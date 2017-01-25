ELIZABETHTOWN — In the wake of Hurricane Matthew in October and the community outreach being performed by the Bladen Crisis Food Pantry, officials with the Arby’s Foundation and Campbell Oil Company heeded the call to contribute financially to the effort.

On Wednesday, representatives of the two companies delivered a check for $2,000 to the Food Pantry.

“We simply couldn’t do all that we do without the support of the community and companies like you,” said Kathy Page with Bladen Crisis Assistance. “We help those who go through a crisis, but really we have people who go through crisis everyday.

“And Tenecia (Johnson) does a tremendous job working with those who need help,” Page said. “She really has a love for doing this.”

She added that, immediately after the hurricane, the Food Pantry — which receives about 4 tons of food from Second Harvest — cleaned out its building twice.

“I don’t think most people really know what 4 tons of food looks like,” said Jennifer Leggett, director of restaurant development for Campbell Oil Company. “But we’re just happy to be able to be a small help.”

Page told the group that the Food Pantry helps between 450 and 550 families every month with food, clothing and assistance with utilities.

“Well, I know that, back when you first started, it was really a calling that you had,” Wesley Campbell of Campbell Oil Company told Page. “You fill a very large need in this county — and that need is there still.”

The Arby’s Foundation and Campbell Oil Company have given similar financial assistance to efforts in Robeson and Columbus counties after the hurricane.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

