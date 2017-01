East Bladen graduate Larrell Murchison made a recruiting visit to the University of Georgia last weekend and came away with a scholarship offer to play for the Bulldogs. Murchison, who played his first two collegiate seasons at Louisburg College, also has offers from Mississippi, Texas and Houston. He is expected to make a final visit to Ole Miss this weekend.

