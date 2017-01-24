PBC’s best

PEMBROKE – For the first time in the history of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball, the Lady Braves saw three players named to the Preseason All-Peach Belt Conference Team — including West Bladen graduate and UNCP senior Abbey Walters.

Walters joins juniors Taylor Gerhart and Jamie Johnson on the prestigious list, which was announced Tuesday from the conference headquarters in Augusta, Ga.

This is Gerhart’s second preseason conference distinction, after being selected to last year’s team, while Walters and Johnson each earn the honor for the first time. Gerhart becomes just the third player in program history to land on the list twice. Prior to this season, UNCP had put nine on previous All-PBC Preseason teams and no more than two in a single season.

The Lady Braves trio is tied with Armstrong State for the most among this season’s selections.

Hailing from Bladenboro, Walters was a dual-threat for the Black & Gold last season, hitting .396 with eight home runs and 42 runs batted in at the dish. The first team All-PBC selection ranked in the league’s top five in hits, doubles, triples and stolen bases. In the circle, Walters led the team with a 2.71 ERA and compiled an 8-5 record in 21 appearances and 10 starts. She tossed five complete games, including a no-hitter, and struck out 48 batters in 82.2 innings.

Walters previously starred with the softball team at Southeastern Community College in Whiteville after a stellar high-school career with the Lady Knights.

Gerhart, a second-team All-PBC selection last season, hit. 348 with seven home runs and 38 runs batted in a year ago. Her RBI total was good for second-most among Braves and she topped the squad with a .422 on-base percentage. The Winfield Park, N.J., native ranked ninth in the league with 117 assists last season.

Johnson, a Kenly native, was a first-team All-PBC pick last season after hitting .363 with five home runs and 30 runs batted in. She ranked in the top 10 of eight offensive categories, including runs, hits, doubles, triples, total bases and stolen bases. Her 142 assists were good for second in the PBC and she turned 10 double plays, ninth-best in the conference.

Coming off the first PBC Tournament semifinal appearance in program history, the 2017 edition of UNCP softball kicks off with the UNCP Invitational Feb. 3-5 at LRA Field. The Lady Braves take on Kutztown on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. in the season opener.

Photo courtesy of UNCP UNCP senior Abbey Walters was 8-5 in the circle last season with a team-leading 2.71 ERA. http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_web1_Abbey.jpg Photo courtesy of UNCP UNCP senior Abbey Walters was 8-5 in the circle last season with a team-leading 2.71 ERA.

Walters picked preseason all-conference