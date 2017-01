Despite recently verbally committing to Ole Miss, defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was in Austin over the weekend on a recruiting visit to the University of Texas. Murchison, a 2014 graduate of East Bladen High, spent his first two collegiate years playing football for Louisburg College. Murchison is expected to make a visit to the University of Houston this coming weekend. He has until Feb. 5 to officially sign his letter of intent.

http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_LarrellMurchison.jpg