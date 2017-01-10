Armed robbery suspects apprehended

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker said Monday that arrests had been made on a home invasion/armed robbery that took place over the weekend.

A residence on Sandpit Road in Elixzabethtown was the scene of a home invasion and robbery on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to the victim statements, two men confronted one of the residents outside the home and forced him inside at gunpoint where they stole $60 in cash and a small amount of marijuana from him. The male resident was struck several times in the head with a handgun during the robbery.

The victims called 911 and were able to give a description of the robbery suspects and their vehicle. Deputies located the vehicle near Tar Heel and made a felony stop. A K-9 officer was requested and the dog alerted on the car. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a small amount of marijuana, 15.1 grams of crack cocaine as well as a firearm.

“Our investigation continued throughout the weekend and yesterday,” said McVicker. “We made two arrests over the weekend and have added additional charges to the two original men arrested and now have arrested a third suspect who helped plan the robbery.”

Arrested and charged were Rohon Dernard Atkins, 27, of Elizabethtown, and Willie Marcus McLaurin, 22, of Fayetteville. Both men are charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, simple possession of marijuana, and felony possession of crack cocaine. These charges were a direct result of the traffic stop. They were also charged with first-degree burglary, first- and second-degree kidnaping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Both men are in Bladen County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond

Arrested on Monday was Marcus Jermil Blake, 34, of Kelly, who was charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Bond was set for Blake at $750,000 secured.

“Deputies worked hard throughout the weekend to identify these individuals and get them arrested and off the street,” said McVicker. “I am proud of the work they did and their dedication to the citizens of this county to keep them safe.

All three suspects had a first appearance hearing in District Court in Elizabethtown on Tuesday.

