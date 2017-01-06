LOUISBURG — Larrell Murchison, a 2014 East Bladen High graduate and now a sophomore at Louisburg College, has committed to play football at the University of Mississippi in the rugged SEC.

Murchison, who played fullback and defensive line for coach Robby Priest’s Eagles, was recently named an honorable-mention NJCAA All-American after recording 41 tackles with 29 solo and 18 for loss in nine games for the Louisburg Hurricanes. He also had 5.5 sacks this past season.

Ole Miss was the lone Div. I school to offer Murchison a scholarship, though that offer had roots in North Carolina.

Tray Scott, who was recently hired to coach the defensive line at Ole Miss, previously coached at the University of North Carolina and had been following Murchison as a potential recruit. When he was hired at Ole Miss, Scott went after the 6-foot, 4-inch, 277-pounder.

According to Rebels247, Murchison “is listed as three-technique defensive tackle, but given the Rebels depth at the position and need for hefty bodies on the edges, he may well end up playing strong-side defensive end. Both Fadol Brown and John Youngblood—who topped the depth chart at that position in 2016—will be gone next year. A big-bodied athlete who has the length and strength to fend off offensive tackles will be a welcome addition to a front four that struggled against power-run teams like Bama, LSU and Auburn.

“Murchison exhibits impressive leverage at the point of attack and also the ability to slide inside and go against slower offensive guards. His first step is fairly quick and he should add some nice depth behind Benito Jones, Breeland Speaks, Marquis Haynes and company.”

Murchison said he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“Coach (Hugh) Freeze is telling me he needs a big body on the ball,” Murchison said recently. “He asked me if I was ready to bat the ball down against Alabama and get that game-winning sack.”

Priest said he’s thrilled for the opportunity Murchison has.

“This is a big deal,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for a great young man.

“He is the total package, as far as I am concerned,” Priest added. “Combine great person with a great player and you have Larrell.”

Although he has verbally committed to play for the Rebels, Murchison can’t sign his letter of intent until Feb. 5. Before that, he still plans to take recruiting visits to the University of Texas and University of Houston — though there is little chance those visits will sway his commitment to Ole Miss.

“I’m still going to take my visits, but I’m an Ole Miss Rebel,” he told olemiss.247sports.com.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

Courtesy photo East Bladen grad Larrell Murchison will play for Ole Miss in the SEC in 2017. http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_C1bcPW6W8AAmVcY.jpg Courtesy photo East Bladen grad Larrell Murchison will play for Ole Miss in the SEC in 2017.

