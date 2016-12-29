Homeowner thwarts break-in

ELIZABETHTOWN — A homeowner came face to face with an intruder on Wednesday and, before the man fled, the homeowner was held at gunpoint. But the story came to a positive conclusion when Bladen County sheriff’s deputies tracked the man down and sent him to jail.

“I hate that any citizen has to come home to find someone stealing their hard earned possessions,” said McVicker. “In this case I am glad this brave woman was not hurt and had the composure to give us a good description of the suspect and his vehicle.”

According to McVicker, Johnny Lee Smith Jr., 43, of Clarkton was arrested after he was caught breaking into a home on Ronald Britt Road near Bladenboro.

The homeowner, Bridgett Renee Montgomery, 29, returned to her home after going to the store and found her back door open and a car in the yard she did not recognize. On entry, she confronted Smith as he came out of her bedroom with jewelry in his hand.

McVicker said Montgomery drew a handgun and held Smith at gunpoint as she attempted to call 911. Smith managed to push past her and get to his vehicle and flee the scene. Montgomery gave 911 dispatchers a description of the vehicle and deputies stopped him less than five miles from the scene. They recovered stolen property in the vehicle.

“We were fortunate to have a deputy in the area who was able to catch up with Smith and stop him,” McVicker said. “I am proud of the homeowner and I am proud of the deputies who responded and made the arrest.”

Smith was placed in Bladen County Jail under a $7,650 secured bond. He was charged with felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny, felonious possession of stolen goods and injury to personal property for the home robbery. Smith was also served outstanding warrants for failure to appear on child support charges.

McVicker said Smith was also being investigated as a suspect in other recent breaking and entering cases in the county.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

Smith http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Johnny-Lee-Smith-Jr_.jpg Smith