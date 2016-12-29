Solid sales season

Now that the Christmas season has come and gone, area merchants are taking — or re-taking — stock.

“This was a really good season for us — we’re very pleased,” said Leinwand’s owner Ricky Leinwand.

Misty Jackson, assistant manager at Tractor Supply in Elizabethtown, echoed the sentiment.

“We had an amazing season,” she said. “We had lots of great sales and very satisfied customers.”

For several business owners or managers, the aftereffects of Hurricane Matthew were a concern going into the holiday season.

“I was worried that the storm had hit people hard, and they wouldn’t be able to spend as much,” said Jackson. “They did end up spending, though, and we were thankful for that — not only for our company, but for the citizens of the community.”

“I was really surprised that things felt as normal as they did,” said Whimsical Florist owner Maurice Williams.

“Normal” may be the surprising word of the year. Williams said people seemed to be decorating for the season as much as they usually did, and Jackson said that, for her business, drones and toy farm equipment were natural top sellers. One unexpected hit made the list this year, however.

“For some reason, UTVs sold really quickly,” Jackson said. “They’re a very high-priced item, but it seemed like we couldn’t keep them in stock.”

At Leinwand’s, things like Uggs, Patagonia and Southern Tide merchandise were in high demand, and the store stayed open late Christmas Eve in order to accommodate last-minute gift-buyers.

“We get a lot of business from out of county,” said Leinwand. “We’re a small county, and not everybody can afford to pay $90 for a shirt, but we get a lot of support from Fayetteville, Sampson County and Whiteville.”

While people from all over may be spending top dollar on clothes and recreational vehicles, at the other end of the spectrum, those with little money may not be spending as much of it as normal.

“Usually, Christmas is a busy time for us,” said Ruth Hall, manager at Bladen Crisis Thrift Store. “People are very generous, and we do get some new things in, so people usually come in here and shop for Christmas gifts. I don’t know why, but this was a slow Christmas compared to what we usually have.”

Hall added that, as a self-professed “traffic watcher,” she noticed that traffic in general seemed to be lower in volume recently.

“It’ll pick up,” she added. “That’s the way retail is — it’s so hard to gauge what will happen.”

One thing all merchants said they do see happening is a quick breather. After that … spring.

Chrysta Carroll can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

