Civitas files NVRA letters with state, six county election offices

RALEIGH – The Civitas Institute has sent letters to the North Carolina State Board of Elections as well as Watauga, Buncombe, Bladen, Pasquotank, Wake and Durham counties requesting a thorough examination of voter rolls and full compliance with Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act.

Alledged shoddy registration and verification practices in North Carolina have resulted in reports of voter rolls fraught with ineligible voters, unverified voters, active felons, and voters who don’t live in North Carolina.

“This must be corrected to ensure we have elections free of disenfranchisement of legitimate voters,” said Civitas President Francis De Luca. “Civitas has a long history fighting to protect the votes of all North Carolinians. And toward that end, we will continue to challenge the same-day registration process in North Carolina, which has continued to disenfranchise legitimate voters. North Carolina voters deserve better.

“Civitas will pursue every avenue necessary to ensure that every voter is verified as is required by the National Voter Registration Act,” he added.

Officials with the Bladen County Board of Elections had not received the letter as of Wednesday morning and could not comment on it.

Founded in 2005, the Civitas Institute is a Raleigh, NC-based, 501(c)(3) nonprofit policy organization committed to creating a North Carolina whose citizens enjoy liberty and prosperity derived from limited government, personal responsibility and civic engagement. To that end, Civitas develops and advocates for conservative policy solutions to improve the lives of all North Carolinians.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

http://bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_B9316877516Z.1_20150406123710_000_GPR75POTH.9-0-1.jpg