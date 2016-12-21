Lady Eagles fall to East Columbus

ELIZABETHTOWN — A 17-2 second-half run proved to be the difference Tuesday, as East Columbus won the rubber game against the Lady Eagles in the second game of the East Bladen Holiday Classic, 49-32.

East Bladen lost to the Lady Gators on Nov. 22 by a 57-37 score, then beat East Columbus on Nov. 29 by a 47-38 score.

The loss drops the Lady Eagles to 8-3.

After an early basket by the Lady Gators, Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson canned a three-pointer for East Bladen and the two teams went on to fill out a 7-7 knot at the end of the first quarter.

The offenses opened up in the second stanza. Moore-Peterson, Emily Scott and Patience Ward each canned four points as the Lady Eagles nipped East Columbus in the period by a 12-11 margin and took a 19-18 edge into the intermission.

But things went south quickly in the second half for the home team.

The Lady gators opened the second half with a 7-2 run for a 25-21 lead, then finished the third quarter on a 17-2 explosion that gave them a 42-25 lead going into the final frame.

The two teams finished the game just as they started it — with a 7-7 quarter — and East Columbus easily sealed the win.

“We played a great first half, but fell apart in the second half,” said East Bladen coach Patty Evers.

Moore-Peterson scored 11 points along with five rebounds and four assists to lead the Lady Eagles, while Ward contributed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Scott added nine rebounds for East Bladen.

The Lady Eagles will be off until Jan. 3, when the return to Four County Conference play on the road at Pender County.