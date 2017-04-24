Bladenboro Rotary Golf Tournament is May 12

WHITEVILLE — The 19th annual Bladenboro Rotary Club Golf Tournament will tee off on Friday, May 12, at Land O Lakes Golf Course in Whiteville with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Proceeds from the event go toward the J.W. and Martha Black Scholarship Awards, which are presented each year to deserving West Bladen High School Seniors.

Golfers will be treated to lunch before play and a small dinner at the end of the round. Cost to participate will be $240 per team (includes cart). The field is limited to the first 24 teams to register.

To register, mail your name, address, phone number and a check to Bladenboro Rotary Club, 805 Fifth St., Bladenboro, N.C. 28320 or fax to 910-862-4582.

Call 910-674-1995 with any questions.