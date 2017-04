MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Students from Bladenboro’s Carolina Karate competed Saturday, April 22, at the “2017 Beach Battle” held in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Pictured, left to right, are: Instructor Daniel Miller, Hartleigh Britt (fourth place in, Sparring), Elizabeth Miller (first place in Little Dragon Division), Caroline Britt (third place in Sparring) and Topher Callihan (second place in Sparring).