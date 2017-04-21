Whiteville thumps Lady Knights, 13-2

DUBLIN — The visiting Lady Wolfpack of Whiteville opened an 8-0 lead and cruised to a 13-2 non-conference win over West Bladen on Thursday.

The loss drops the Lady Knights to 12-3 overall. They will get back to Four County Conference action on Tuesday when they host Pender County at 6 p.m.

Whiteville got on the board with a run in the top of the first inning fueled by a West Bladen errors, then added two runs in the third inning for a 3-0 edge.

The Lady Wolfpack took advantage of two errors in the top of the fourth to plate five runs and open an 8-0 advantage.

West Bladen got on the scoreboard with its only runs of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning when Kyla Reed walked, Kassidy Anderson legged out an infield single and Logan Autry beat out an infield single to fill the bases ahead of Laikyn Pait’s fielder’s choice and Abby Dawson’s RBI single.

Whiteville got the runs back in the sixth inning — and more — scoring five times to seal the win.

Sophia Singletary took the loss in the circle, twirling four innings and giving up 10 hits and two walks. Madison Collins went the final two innings, giving up six hits and two walk.

At the plate, West Bladen got singles by Autry, Anderson, Dawson and Conner Brisson.