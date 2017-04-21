Walters tabbed for two Peach Belt Conference honors

PEMBROKE — Abbey Walters, a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, was one of three Lady Braves softball players recently named to the 2017 Peach Belt Conference all-academic team and one of two UNCP players named to the 2017 All-Peach Belt Conference squad.

It marks the first time Walters has been named to the all-academic team with UNCP and second straight season named to the all-conference squad.

To be eligible for the All-Academic team, a student-athlete must 1) participate in at least half of his/her team’s events and be either a starter or significant contributor; 2) achieved a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) and 3) completed at least one full academic year at his or her current institution and has reached sophomore athletic eligibility.

Walters, a 2013 graduate of West Bladen High, has put together a 3.7 GPA as an exercise and sport science major.

The Bladenboro native hit .415 in 51 games during the 2017 season, while racking up 27 extra-base hits and 39 runs batted in. The senior ranked second in the PBC with 54 runs scored, 68 hits, 115 total bases, 17 doubles and a .701 slugging percentage. Walters ranked fourth in stolen bases (28-for-28) and batting average, while slotting sixth in home runs and 12th in on-base percentage (.461). Walters notched 20 multi-hit games, including nine with at least three hits and eight multi-RBI games.

She amassed a team-best 19-game hitting streak at one point and reached base in 22-straight games.

In the circle, Walters won a team-high 12 games, while compiling a 2.59 ERA in 25 starts. She put together a school-record 17 complete games and twirled five shutouts, while striking out 115 batters and limiting opponents to a .231 batting average. Her 17 complete games rank second in the PBC and her five shutouts are fifth-best in the league. She also ranked in the top 10 in games started, wins, innings pitched (143.1), strikeouts and strikeouts per game (5.6).

Walters recorded her second-career no-hitter this season in a 13-0 win over Barton on Feb. 11.

Walters was a 2016 All-Region, All-State, All-PBC and preseason All-PBC honoree. She played her first two collegiate seasons for Southeastern Community College in Whiteville.

After a 17-4 start, the Lady Braves finished 26-27 this past season.