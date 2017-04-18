Errors doom Knights in loss to South Rob

FAIRMONT — Errors and illness helped put the cap on a nightmare trip to Robeson County for the Knights of West Bladen on Monday and helped South Robeson take an 11-8 win in the consolation bracket of the Robeson County Slugfest.

The Knights fell to 9-9 with the loss and won’t return to action until Tuesday when they host Pender County in a Four County Conference game at 7 p.m.

West Bladen took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Trent West singled and later scored on a Mustangs error.

South Robeson scored twice in the top of the second to take a 2-1 edge thanks to a hit, wild pitch, hit batter, bunt and fielder’s choice.

The Knights came right back with two runs in the third inning when Weston Pidgeon walked but was cut down on a bunt, Scott Bo0wen then ripped a double and West was walked to fills the bags. T,J. Guyton lofted a fly ball for a run and Caleb Sholar singled for a run and a 3-2 lead.

The Mustangs knotted the game in the fourth, but West Bladen threatened in the home half — only to come up short with the bases loaded.

In the top of the fifth, things fell apart for the Knights.

South Robeson used a walk, four errors and four hits to score eight runs and open an 11-3 advantage.

The Knights began a rally in the bottom of the fifth — Jarrett Williams was hit by a pitch, a wild pitch moved the runner over and Jake Butler stroked an RBI single. Pidgeon followed with a single, Logan West and Bowen each walked to force home a run, Guyton smoked a three-run double that pulled West Bladen to within 11-8.

But that’s where things went cold.

The Knights, hurt by illness that kept four starters off the field, had nine hits and were led by Butler’s 3-for-4 day at the plate. Pidgeon was 2-for-3, while Guyton had a double and four RBI and Bowen had a double and RBI.

Ian Sykes took the loss on the hill, hurling into the fifth inning and giving up four hits, three walks and striking out even. Williams finished up and gave up five hits, two walks and fanned five.