Eagles fall to Cape Fear, 4-2

FAYETTEVILLE — Cape Fear pitching put a chill on East Bladen bats on Monday and took a 4-2 win in the second round of the J. Hoyt Warren/Wayne Edwards Invitational at Douglas Byrd High.

The Eagles threatened in the bottom of the first behind a walk, single and stolen base, but came up empty.

The Colts got on the board in the second inning with help from a walk, an East Bladen error and a hit batter that produced a 1-0 Cape Fear lead.

After a scoreless third and fourth innings, Cape Fear extended the lead to 3-0 with a run in the top of fifth and another in the sixth.

East Bladen managed to get on the board in the home half of the sixth inning when Sincere Smith walked and Kyle Tatum reached on a Colts error. When the Eagles grounded into a double play, Smith made something happen. When the throw back to the pitcher was made, he broke for home and slide under the tag for East Bladen’s first run, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

Cape Fear got the run back in the top of the seventh to take the lead back to three at 4-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles got their final run when Josh McKoy singled, Deondre Newkirk singled and Smith smacked a run-scoring single.

Xavier Wooten suffered the loss for East Bladen, hurling six innings and giving up five hits, three walks, a hit batter and striking out five. Shy Pone finished up, giving up a hit, two walks and striking out two.

The Eagles were held to five hits — all singles — by Tatum, Smith, Newkirk, McKoy and Brooks McGill.

East Bladen, 9-5, will play Freedom Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the tournament’s third-place game.