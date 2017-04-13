Knights knocked off by Union, Clinton

ROSE HILL — What a difference a month makes.

West Bladen went on the road for a make-up Four County Conference baseball game on Wednesday against Union, and were handed a 7-3 loss — just 30 days after the Knights had pasted the Spartans, 13-1, in Dublin.

The loss drops West Bladen to 9-7 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

***

Soccer

***

In Tabor City on Wednesday, the Lady Eagles used a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks and scored twice in the first half to hand South Columbus a 2-0 non-conference loss.

The win improved East Bladen to 11.4 overall. It was the Lady Eagles’ third staight win.

***

Tennis

***

Clinton took 14 of the 15 matches and swept visiting West Bladen in a Four County Conference double-header, 5-1 and 9-0.

In the first match, only the Knights’ Tate Sykes could earn a win, taking an 8-3 victory at No. 2 singles.

In the second match, West Bladen could post only seven points throughout.

The Knights are now 0-4 this season.