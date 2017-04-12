Hardin’s hat trick leads Lady Eagles to win

ELIZABETHTOWN — Ashley Hardin fired in a trio of goals on Tuesday, and the hat trick was enough to give East Bladen a 3-0 Four County Conference win over visiting West Bladen.

After her first two shots of the match careened off the posts, Hardin pounded the Lady Knights’ net with a scoring shot early in the first half off a feed from Hannah Devane, then gave the Lady Eagles a 2-0 lead with another scoring shot after a pass from Patience Ward.

East Bladen added to its lead with Hardin’s third goal of the match in the second half to close out the scoring.

***

Tennis

***

In Dublin on Monday, the East Bladen Eagles swept the doubles matches and handed West Bladen a 7-2 Four County Conference loss.

The Knights got singles wins from Tate Sykes at No. 2 by a 6-3, 6-3 margin and from Victor Avellano at No. 5 by a score of 6-2 and 6-1.

East Bladen picked up singles wins from Michael McDuffie at No. 1, 6-2 and 6-1; Robert Meggs at No. 3, 6-0 and 6-3; Gab Barnes at No. 4, 6-2 and 6-1; and Tucker Norton at No. 6, 6-7, 6-4 and 10-2 in the tiebreaker.

In doubles action, the Eagles got wins from the team of McDuffie and Barnes at No. 1, 8-2; Alex Gomez and Meggs at No. 2, 8-3; and Collins Pridgen and Grey Cabellero at No. 3, 8-4.