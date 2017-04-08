Sholar hurls a gem, West whips Trask

DUBLIN — On a windy and cold Friday, Knights pitcher Caleb Sholar kept the Heidi Trask bats frozen while his West Bladen teammates heated up the scoreboard for a 10-0 mercy-rule, Four County Conference win.

The Knights improved to 9-5 overall and 7-1 in the conference.

West Bladen put four runs on the board in the bottom of the first when Weston Pidgeon walked, T.J. Guyton singled and stole second, Jarrett Williams roped a two-run single, Trent West singled, Scott Bowen lofted a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead and Logan West singled to pushing the advantage to 4-0.

In the home half of the second, Hunter Pait singled and stole second, went to third on a sac bunt and scored on Guyton’s RBI single. Moments later, Guyton stole third and trotted home when the throw went awry for a 6-0 West Bladen lead.

The Knights added two more runs in the third when Logan West walked and swiped second — moving to third when the throw went into the outfield — and scored on an RBI single by Trey Storms. Pidgeon followed with a run-scoring double for an 8-0 lead.

In the fourth, walks to Trent West and Sholar opened the inning and a pick-off try went bad, allowing West to score, and Logan West followed with an RBI single to take the lead to 10-0.

Sholar went the distance on the mound for the Knights, giving up just two hits — both singles — while walking two, hitting one and striking out four.

At the plate, Logan West was 2-for-2 with two RBI; Guyton was 2-for-3 with an RBI;Pidgeon had a double and RBI; Williams had two RBI; Bowen and Storms each had an RBI.

West Bladen will travel to face cross-county conference foe East Bladen on Tuesday at 7 p.m.