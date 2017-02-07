WRH thumps the Eagles, 91-64

TEACHEY –It may have seemed like even the team manager scored for Wallace-Rose Hill against visiting East Bladen on Monday, as six Bulldogs scored in double figures to give the home team a 91-64 Four County Conference win over the Eagles.

Wallace-Rose Hill opened a 20-16 edge after the first quarter of play despite three-pointers from Denzel Johnson and Adonis Avery for East Bladen.

The Bulldogs turned things up in the second stanza, using a 28-16 run through the period to build a 48-32 halftime advantage. Eian Hines scored eight points for the Eagles in the quarter.

Wallace-Rose Hill didn’t take its foot off the gas in the second half. The Bulldogs ran through the third quarter on a 26-16 burst to take a 74-48 lead into the fourth frame. Hines led east Bladen with seven points and Avery drained another three-pointer in the period.

The fourth quarter was a close contest, with Wallace-Rose Hill taking a 17-16 edge to seal the 27-point win. Hines canned six points in the quarter.

East Bladen was led by Hines’ 23 points, while Avery and Johnson each contributed 12 points.