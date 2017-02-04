Second-half surge lifts Clinton past Knights

CLINTON — West Bladen put three players in double figures, but the Knights couldn’t match Clinton’s second-half surge and the Dark Horses went on to post a 72-52 Four County Conference win on Friday.

The loss drops West Bladen to 15-7 overall and 8-4 in the conference.

Clinton took the early lead behind a pair of three-pointers, opening a 14-8 margin going into the second stanza.

The Knights put together a 12-8 run through the period behind four points each from Kalvin Page, John Bowen and Sayaun Dent, and closed the deficit to 22-20 going into the intermission.

The Dark Horses opened things up in the second half, starting right out of the locker room with a 22-8 run through the third quarter to open a 44-28 advantage. Dent led West Bladen with six points in the quarter.

The Knights couldn’t slow Clinton down in the fourth frame, as the Dark Horses outscored the visitors by a 28-24 and sealed the 20-point win. Bowen did all he could for West Bladen, bombing in a trio of three-pointers and canning five free throws.

Bowen led the Knights with 24 points, while Dent contributed 15 points and Page had 11 points.

West Bladen will play host to Midway on Tuesday in a conference game at 8 p.m.