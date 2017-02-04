Boykin, Clinton whip West Bladen, 88-40

CLINTON — Lady Dark Horses star and Duke commit Mikayla Boykin went for 38 points behind seven three-pointers Friday to lead conference-leading Clinton past visiting West Bladen, 88-40. But the story of the game might be the toughness of the Lady Knights.

“I promise, you can’t go by the score,” said West Bladen coach Rick Rhoda. “(The girls) have never played harder; they looked great and I can’t say it enough.”

Boykin took over early, dropping in 13 points over the course of the first quarter and led the Lady Dark Horses to a 30-11 advantage going into the second stanza. Jerena Purdie scored three buckets in the paint and added a free throw to pace the West Bladen scoring.

Clinton continued its momentum in the second quarter, lighting up the scoreboard for 24 points behind Boykin’s two three-pointers. The Lady Knights got five points from Laikyn Pait and four from both Akira Grimes and Purdie, but trailed by a 54-24 margin going into halftime.

Try as they might have, the Lady Knights had no answer for Boykin, who drained a trio of tree-pointers in the third quarter and Clinton won the period 21-8 to extend the lead to 75-32. Purdie carried West Bladen with six points in the period.

Through the fourth frame, the Lady Dark Horses used a 13-8 run to seal the 48-point win. West Bladen got four points from Logan Autry in the quarter.

Purdie put together one of her best games against one of the state’s best teams, tallying 17 points against the Lady Dark Horses, and Pait followed with 12 points for the Lady Knights.

West Bladen is now 11-11 overall and 7-5 in the Four County Conference. The Lady Knights will host Midway in a conference game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.