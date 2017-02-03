Wallace-Rose Hill knocks off the Eagles, 83-69

ELIZABETHTOWN — A slow start doomed East Bladen on Thursday, and visiting Wallace-Rose Hill took a Four County Conference win, 83-69, on Senior Night at the Eagles Nest.

The loss drops the Eagles to 2-19 overall and 1-10 in the conference.

The Bulldogs raced out to a 19-11 lead after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 41-26 by intermission with a 22-15 second stanza.

East Bladen found its firepower in the second half, charging out of halftime and putting 27 points on the board in the third quarter. But Wallace-Rose Hill scored 20 in the period and carried a 61-53 lead into the fourth frame.

The visitors sealed the win with a 22-16 fourth quarter.

Eian Hines led the Eagles with 23 points, while Adonis Avery added 20 points and Sincere Smith contributed 11 points.

East Bladen will travel to face Union High on Tuesday in a conference game at 8 p.m.