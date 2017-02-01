Bushcraft event coming to Harmony Hall

WHITE OAK — The marriage of history and survivalist skills is a common ingredient for those involved in the bushcraft community, and Harmony Hall Plantation Village will host that union on Feb. 23-26, thanks to the efforts of Allen Hobbs.

“I’ve been involved with bushcraft pretty much all my life,” Hobbs said. “You know, as kids we built forts in the woods. Now, as adults, we build shelters — but it’s pretty much all the same premise.”

Bushcraft has been around for a number of years and has been popularized by the numerous reality television survivalist shows like “Naked and Afraid,” “Survivorman,” “Ultimate Survival,” and others. The skills associated with bushcraft, which are often the focus of those reality programs, include such things as building primitive shelters, building fire, making knives and tools, fishing and rope-making.

Hobbs has taken his interest in bushcraft to YouTube, where he has more than 700 videos that depict the bushcraft skills. And on Wednesday’s at 10 p.m., he hosts a live show that includes guests — including, most recently, past participants from the reality television series “Alone.” His show can be found on YouTube at “Freedom Bushcraft.”

“Much of what people can find on my videos is how to get water, build a fire, build a shelter and more — all using what’s available from nature,” Hobbs said. “And if they visit during my live show, there’s also a chat room available.”

Why Harmony Hall?

Hobbs said most of those in the bushcraft community are also history lovers, so Harmony Hall Plantation Village is a natural for the two to come together for the first Harmony Hall Bushcraft Meet-Up.

“I’ve been a volunteer at Harmony Hall,” Hobbs said. “I love history, so what better place to hold a bushcraft event than at Harmony Hall?”

Hobbs added that the space and woods around the historic site lends itself perfectly to a bushcraft event.

A participation fee of $20 per person will be charged at the gate — and individuals can stay all four days or just a few hours. But re-entry will also cost $20. Hobbs said 100 percent of the entry fee will be donated to Harmony Hall.

“It’s a win-win,” he added. “I’m not sure how many will come, but I’ve been told by quite a few they plan to be there.”

Throughout the event, there will be a tomahawk throwing contest with outdoor-style prizes, fire-building demonstrations, a hike to the Cape Fear River, tours of the iconic Harmony Hall plantation home and other outbuildings — as well as outdoor cooking.

“People will need to bring their own food for lunches and snacks, but one day we will cook venison, another we will cook beaver and on the third we will have fish,” Hobbs said.

He added that, if the crowd is larger, other bushcraft activities will take place.

Anyone who might be interested in more information about bushcraft or the event at Harmony Hall this month can visit YouTube (type in Freedom Bushcraft) or email Hobbs at allenhobbs68@gmail.com.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.

