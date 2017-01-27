Knights fall on last-second shot, 42-41.

DUBLIN — West Bladen fought its way out of a 21-8 first-quarter deficit with a huge third quarter, but visiting Heidi Trask buried a put-back with no time on the clock and escaped The Castle on Friday with a 42-41 Four County Conference win.

The Knights fell to 15-6 overall and 8-3 in the conference, while the Titans improved to 9-9, 4-4.

Heidi Trask, playing without three of its top six players, opened the game with a 17-4 run that included a trio of three-pointers. West Bladen’s only points in the period came on a bucket by Jonathan Robinson, basket by Sayaun Dent, and a pair of free throws each from Jimmy Williams and Scott Bowen.

The Knights clamped down on defense in the second stanza, allowing the visitors just three points — all of which came after two free throws by Robinson. West Bladen closed the first half on a 6-0 spurt on a basket by Robinson, a three-pointer by John Bowen and a free throw by Keshawn Lewis to trail by 24-16 at intermission.

And then Dent went off.

The Knights opened the second half with a bucket and free trow by Dent and, after Heidi Trask hit a three-pointer, West Bladen went on a 12-0 run fueled by four baskets and four free throws by Dent along with a basket by Robinson to take a 31-27 lead. The Titans hit a late basket to pull within 31-29 going into the fourth frame.

Heidi Trask found its range from beyond the arc again, hitting a trio of bombs through the final quarter. After an 8-2 spurt to open the period and take a 37-33 edge, the Titans saw West Bladen go on a 6-0 run that featured two baskets by Robinson and a dunk by Bowen for a 39-37 lead. The visitors hit a three-pointer with less than a minute to play, but Dent buried two free throws with 19 seconds remaining for a 41-40 West Bladen edge.

The Knights played 18.6 seconds of tight defense and a wild shot from deep by the Titans missed — but was picked up quickly underneath and put back for the win.

“We play good D and then nobody boxes out … that’s how it is sometimes,” said West Bladen coach Travis Pait. “But we never really should have been back in the game — it was a lackluster effort. We played hard for a while in the second half, but …”

Dent led West Bladen with 17 points, including 13 in the third quarter, while Robinson scored 10 points and Bowen had nine.

The Knights will be off for exams until Friday, when they will face Midway in a conference game.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-862-4163.