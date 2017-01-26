Pender County knocks off West Bladen

BURGAW – West Bladen was held to its second-lowest output of the season and Pender County used a big third quarter to knock off the Knights, 56-39, in a Four County Conference game on Wednesday.

The loss drops West Bladen to 15-5 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

The Patriots raced out to a quick 16-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Knights answered with a 16-10 burst through the second stanza and trailed by just 26-22 at halftime.

Pender County, though, got hot in the third quarter and outscored the Knights by 11 to take a 41-26 advantage into the fourth frame.

The two teams traded points down the stretch, with the Patriots getting a 15-13 edge and sealing the win.

John Bowen led the Knights with 17 points and Sayaun Dent added 16 points.

West Bladen will host Heidi Trask on Friday at 8 p.m.