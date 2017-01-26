Lady Knights edge Pender County, 47-44

BURGAW — The Lady Knights used consistent scoring and eeked out a 47-44 Four County Conference win over Pender County on Wednesday.

West Bladen improved to 10-10 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

The Lady Knights took a 12-9 lead after the first quarter, but the Lady Patriots came back with a 14-11 run through the second stanza to knot the game at 23-23 going into intermission.

West Bladen came out of halftime refocused and put together a 15-11 third-quarter win to open a 38-34 advantage going into the fourth frame.

The two teams traded points down the stretch and, despite losing the quarter 10-9, the Lady Knights were able to seal the win.

West Bladen will host Heidi Trask on Friday at 6 p.m.