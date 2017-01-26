Lady Eagles slow Clinton, but fall 58-31

CLINTON — The Lady Eagles managed to slow down the explosive offense of Clinton’s Mikayla Boykin, but the Lady Dark Horses used a big first quarter en route to a 58-31 Four County Conference win on Wednesday.

The loss drops East Bladen to 14-4 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

“I’ve never been so happy after a 30-point loss,” said East Bladen coach Patty Evers.

Things started out like it could be worse. The Lady Dark Horses raced through the first frame on a 19-3 run, as East Bladen’s only points came on a bucket by Shardajah Brown and a free throw from Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson.

It got better in the second stanza, when the Lady Eagles found some offense — with Moore-Peterson hitting a three-pointer and two baskets — but Clinton still extended the lead with a 19-9 advantage in the quarter and took a 38-12 lead into halftime.

The two teams all but traded points in the third quarter, as the Lady Dark Horses got an 18-16 edge and had a 56-28 lead going into the final quarter. Patience Ward scored three baskets in the period and Moore-Peterson buried another three-pointer for East Bladen.

The scoring fizzled down the stretch with both teams clearing the bench. The Lady Eagles got only a three-pointer from Ashley Hardin and won the quarter 3-2.

“The girls had fun,” Evers said. “Our goal was to hold the ball as much as possible, but … when they were pressing it was hard to do, so we threw in a few gadget plays.

“They may have looked crazy, but it sure took some time off the clock,” she added.

Boykin was held to her lowest output of the season at 19 points. She scored 50 points again East Bladen in their first meeting.

Moore-Peterson led the Lady Eagles with 13 points and added four rebounds. Ward finished with eight points and Hardin had four rebounds.

East Bladen will host Pender County on Friday at 6 p.m.