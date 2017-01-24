Lady Knights fall to WRH, 52-41

TEACHEY — Wallace-Rose Hill jumped in front early and used a big third quarter to seal a 52-41 win over the visiting Lady Knights on Monday in a Four County Conference matchup.

The loss drops West Bladen to 9-10 overall and 5-4 in the conference. The Lady Bulldogs improved to 7-4, 4-3.

Wallace-Rose Hill opened a 14-9 lead after the first quarter before the two teams all but traded points through the second stanza. The Lady Knights managed to win the period, 12-11, but went into the intermission trailing by a 25-21 margin.

The Lady Bulldogs broke open the close contest in the third quarter with a 19-11 burst that gave them a 44-32 advantage going into the fourth frame. West Bladen won the fourth quarter, 9-8, but couldn’t threaten the lead.

Patience Parker led the Lady Knights with nine points, while Jerena Purdie scored eight points and Laikyn Pait had six points with a three-pointer.