Bowen, Page lead Knights past WRH

TEACHEY — John Bowen and Kalvin Page combined for 48 points to lead West Bladen past Wallace-Rose Hill in a Four County Conference tilt on Monday, 67-52.

The win improved the Knights to 15-4 overall and 8-1 in the conference. The Bulldogs fell to 8-5, 4-3.

West Bladen came out of the gate slowly and fell behind by a 13-9 margin after the first quarter closed, but the visitors quickly turned the tables — catching fire through the second stanza to outscore Wallace-Rose Hill 20-13 and taking a 29-26 lead into halftime.

That momentum continued into the second half for the Knights, who used a 15-9 run through the third quarter to carry a 44-35 advantage into the fourth frame.

West Bladen put the final nail into the Bulldogs’ coffin with a 23-17 burst through the final 8 minutes to seal the 15-point win.

Bowen drained five three-pointers in the game and scored 29 points, while Page scored 19 points to lead the Knights.