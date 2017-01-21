Midway runs past Eagles, 66-49

DUNN — East Bladen and Midway battled back and forth through the first half on Friday in their Four County Conference tilt, but the Raiders went into a different gear after the intermission and used a huge third quarter to carry them past the visitors for the win, 66-49.

The loss drops the Eagles to 2-15 overall and 1-6 in the conference, while Midway improved to 7-8, 3-4.

The Raiders managed to squeeze out an 18-17 edge after the first quarter of play, then put together a 12-11 advantage in the second stanza to take a 30-28 lead into halftime.

Midway came out for the second half a different team and showed no mercy through the third quarter. The Raiders went on a 22-7 romp through the period that extended their lead to 52-35 going into the final 8 minutes.

The two teams traded points down the stretch, with each team scoring 14 points, and Midway claimed the 17-point win.

East Bladen will travel Wednesday to take on Clinton in a conference game at 8 p.m.