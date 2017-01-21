Knights easily handle Union, 61-29

ROSE HILL — West Bladen went on a 38-9 burst through the middle quarters Friday en route to a 61-29 Four County Conference win over Union.

The Knights improved to 14-4 overall and 7-1 in the conference, while the Spartans fell to 1-13, 0-7.

West Bladen jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter, and the ratcheted up its energy at both ends of the court for the next 16 minutes.

With coach Travis Pait giving his bench experience down the stretch, the Spartans outscored West Bladen by a 15-11 margin, but the game was already out of reach.

Ten players scored in the game for the Knights, led by John Bowen’s 16 points followed by Sayaun Dent with 12 points.

Four Knights drained one three-pointer each — Bowen, Jimmy Williams, Masai Carroway and Gerardo Reyes.

West Bladen will travel to face Wallace-Rose Hill in a conference game on Monday at 8 p.m.