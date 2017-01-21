Purdie, Pait lead West Bladen past Union

ROSE HILL — The Lady Knights bounced back from the loss to Clinton with a 49-25 Four County Conference win on the road against Union on Friday.

The win improved West Bladen to 9-9 overall and 5-3 in the conference. Union fell to 3-10, 1-6.

Laikyn Pait was a perfect 4-of-4 at the charity stripe in the first quarter, leading the Lady Knights to a 12-7 advantage going into the second stanza.

Jerena Purdie grabbed the spotlight in the quarter with a free throw and pair of buckets, and Connor Brisson added two baskets during West Bladen’s 14-7 run through the period. The Lady Knights went to the intermission with a 26-14 edge.

Pait, along with Akira Grimes, each canned five points in the third quarter and West Bladen went on a 12-6 burst through the period and stretched the lead to 38-20 going into the final quarter.

Purdie led the Lady Knights with five points down the stretch and Erica McKoy added four points to lead the visitors on an 11-5 run through the quarter that sealed the win.

Purdie led West Bladen with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Pait contributed 13 points.

“Jerena hit her season highs with those 15 points and seven rebounds …” said West Bladen coach Rick Rhoda. “My young players brought some energy at both ends of the floor — they are coming along nicely.”

The Lady Knights will go on the road Monday for a conference tilt against Wallace-Rose Hill at 6 p.m.