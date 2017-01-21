Lady Eagles rally past Midway, 53-47

DUNN — Shardajah Brown kept East Bladen close in the first half and Ja’tyra Moore-Peterson carried the Lady Eagles in the second half en route to a 53-47 win over Midway on the road Friday.

The Four County Conference win improved East Bladen to 14-3 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Midway dropped to 9-6, 3-4.

The Lady Raiders came out on fire and drained a pair of free throws during a 17-9 run through the first quarter. Brown canned a three-pointer and bucket to keep the Lady Eagles within eight.

The East Bladen defense came alive in the second stanza, holding Midway to just four points, while Brown hit another three-pointer and basket to help the Lady Eagles pull to within 21-18 at halftime.

Moore-Peterson scored six points in the third quarter and Brown added her third three-pointer in the period as East Bladen knotted the game at 33-33 going into the fourth frame.

The home stretch belonged completely to the Lady Eagles. Moore-Peterson pumped in 16 points during the quarter, including five free throws, as East Bladen won the period 20-14 and sealed the six-point win.

“Shardajah had the best game of her career and kept us in the game during the first half,” said East Bladen coach Patty Evers. “J’Tyraa took over in the fourth and hit some big free throws to seal the win.

“They played better defensively in the second half,” she added.

Moore-Peterson led the Lady Eagles with 26 points, while Brown contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Yolanda Colston added seven boards and six steals; Ashley Hardin grabbed seven rebounds; and Emily Scott had six rebounds and three blocked shots.

East Bladen will be on the road again Wednesday for a conference game against Clinton at 6 p.m.