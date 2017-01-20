Boykin, Clinton pound Lady Knights, 71-33

DUBLIN — The Mikayla Boykin Show came to West Bladen on Thursday for a Four County Conference game and lit up the scoreboard for a 55-10 halftime advantage en route to a 71-33 thumping of the Lady Knights.

The loss drops West Bladen to 8-9 overall, 4-3 in the conference. The Lady Dark Horses improved to a conference-leading 14-2, 7-0.

Clinton busted out of the gate quickly and built a 25-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Lady Knights’ trio of baskets were produced by Laikyn Pait, Akira Grimes and Jerena Purdie.

The Lady Dark Horses srtetched their lead with a 30-4 second stanza, holding West Bladen to a pair of baskets by Pait and took a 45-point advantage into halftime.

The two teams traded points through the third quarter, with West Bladen’s points coming from a Patience Parker bucket, a jumper by Pait, a put-back basket by Purdie that tacked on a free throw, and a lay-up by Grimes. The 9-9 stalemate in the quarter kept Clinton’s lead at 45 points, 64-19.

Logan Autry drained a three-pointer for the Lady Knights early in the fourth frame and Grimes added her own three-pointer later in the quarter as West Bladen won the period, 14-7. But the damage was already done and Clinton easily sealed the 38-point win — the exact number of points scored by Boykin in the game.

Pait led the Lady Knights with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Grimes scored seven points and also grabbed seven boards.

West Bladen travels to face Union on Friday in a conference game at 6 p.m.