Knights’ rally comes up short against Clinton, 52-51

DUBLIN — West Bladen allowed itself to fall into a 24-7 hole by the end of the first quarter and a furious second-half rally fell just short in the Four County Conference battle for first place with visiting Clinton, 52-51.

The loss drops the Knights to 13-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference, while the Dark Horses improved to 14-2, 7-0.

“They just made shots (early) and we didn’t box out well in the first half,” said West Bladen coach Travis Pait.

Clinton drained four three-pointers in the first quarter and the Dark Horses defense pestered West Bladen enough to keep the Knights’ scoring to a minimum. When the period ended, the visitors were holding a 17-point lead.

Things slowed on the scoreboard during the second stanza, but Clinton still managed to win the quarter, 9-8, and extend its lead to 33-15 going into the intermission.

West Bladen opened the second half with an 8-3 run fueled by a three-pointer from John Bowen, but Clinton answered with two straight buckets to extend the lead to 40-23.

But moments later, Bowen slammed a resounding dunk through the Knights’ net, Scott Bowen canned a three-pointer that was followed by a John Bowen trey and West Bladen had pulled to within 42-32 after three quarters.

West Bladen started the fourth frame with a 14-2 burst that was led by three-pointers from John Bowen and Sayaun Dent that gave the Knights their first lead of the game at 46-44 midway through the period. The Dark Horses answered with an 8-5 run to finish the game and pull out the one-point win.

Dent led West Bladen with 18 points, followed by John Bowen with 17 points on three three-pointers and 11 rebounds.

The Knights travel to face Union in a conference game on Friday at 8 p.m.