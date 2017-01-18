Summer basketball camp scholarships available

Four County EMC is giving two local middle school students an opportunity to hit the hardwood alongside their favorite college basketball athletes and coaches this summer, thanks to Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships.

Four County EMC will select one young man for a scholarship to attend the Roy Williams Carolina Basketball Camp June 17-21 at the University of North Carolina at Chapel, and one local young lady for the Wolfpack Women’s Basketball Camp June 11-14 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. The scholarships cover all expenses at the overnight camps, which provide a glimpse into life on a college campus.

“This is an exciting opportunity for young athletes to visit our state’s largest universities and work directly with notable coaches and student athletes,” said Gay Johnson, director of Four County EMC. “The camps teach valuable lessons that will benefit students not only on the basketball court, but also in life. I encourage all interested students to apply.”

Applications are being accepted through March 31 and can be found online at www.fourcty.org or www.ncelectriccooperatives.com/community. Contestants will be judged on academic records, extra-curricular activities and an essay that must be submitted with the application. To be eligible to win, students must be in the sixth, seventh or eighth grade during the 2017-2018 and have permission from a parent or guardian.

At camp, students stay overnight in dorms on campus, learn fundamental skills that will help them excel on and off the court, and receive direct individual and group instruction from Division 1 coaches to enhance their basketball ability. Wes Moore, coach of the Wolfpack women’s basketball team, and Roy Williams, coach of the 2005 and 2009 national champion Carolina Tar Heel men’s basketball team, will direct the camps with the help of staff and current and former players.

Eligible students who are interested in the scholarship can contact Gay Johnson at gayjohnson@fourcty.org or 1-888-368-7289.

More than 50 students will attend basketball camp this summer on all-expenses paid scholarships from North Carolina’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. Now in its 14th year, the scholarship program reflects Touchstone Energy Cooperatives’ core values of accountability, integrity, innovation and commitment to community.

Four County Electric serves over 32,500 members within Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson, Columbus and Onslow counties.