Moore-Peterson drops in 25, defense stifles Union in Lady Eagles win

ELIZABETHTOWN — A stifling East Bladen defense held visiting Union to two points trough the second half and the Lady Eagles easily took a 52-10 Four County Conference win on Friday.

The victory improved East Bladen to 13-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference, while the Lady Spartans fell to 3-9, 1-5.

Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson filled the net with seven points and Justyna Gargala canned a pair of buckets in the first quarter to lead the Lady Eagles to a 13-6 lead.

East Bladen got a second three-pointer and another seven points from Moore-Peterson in the period, Shardajah Brown hit a long-range three-pointer and the Lady Eagles ratcheted up the defense to pace an 11-2 run through the quarter and extend the lead to 24-8.

Moore-Peterson continued her streak of Lucky 7s with another seven points in the third quarter while the East Bladen defense whitewashed Union to win the quarter 11-0 and take a 35-8 advantage going into the final frame.

Emily Scott highlighted the fourth quarter with three baskets for the Lady Eagles and East Bladen sealed the win with a 17-2 run through the period.

“Everyone played well, especially on defense,” said East Bladen coach Patty Evers. “Shardajah had a good night shooting and was more patient, Emily played hard around the basket and overall everyone hustled more than I’ve seen this week.”

Moore-Peterson finished the night with 25 points, nine rebounds and five steals to lead the Lady Eagles, while Brown contributed 11 points. Patience Ward had seven rebounds and seven steals, while Scott added nine rebounds and three blocked shots.

East Bladen will return to the hardcourt on Friday when they travel to face Midway in a conference game at 6 p.m.