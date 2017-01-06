Crappie seminar is scheduled

FAYETTEVILLE – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will offer a free winter crappie fishing seminar on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville.

The seminar, which is appropriate for novice and experienced anglers, will be presented by Freddie Sinclair, who has been crappie fishing guide on Falls Lake, Jordan Lake and Shearon Harris Reservoir for more than 19 years, specializing in long-line trolling technique.

He will cover topics such as:

— Crappie Facts: Spawning, movement habits of white and black crappie

— Locating Fish: Locating structure and submerged terrain features that attract fish

— Equipment: Bait/lures; selecting and rigging live bait and artificial lures; rod and reel combinations; explanation of equipment and applications

— Techniques: Tips for tight-line presentation and long-line trolling

Space is limited and pre-registration is strongly recommended. Pre-register online or for additional information, contact Thomas Carpenter, Thomas.carpenter@ncwildlife.org or 910-868-5003, Ext. 11. The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center is located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville.

***

Wildlife photo winners

***

A stunning close-up of a partially submerged alligator in a Brunswick County pond took top honors in the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 12th Annual Wildlife in North Carolina magazine photo competition.

Frank Ellison, of Clemmons, won the grand prize for his portrait of “One Eye,” an American alligator so named because it has only one eye, an injury that Ellison speculates it sustained while defending its territory.

“One Eye” marks the second year in a row Ellison has won the competition after taking top honors in 2015 for his detailed photograph of an assassin fly. “One Eye,” which graces the cover of the January/February issue of Wildlife in North Carolina, was one of more than 1,500 photos entered in this year’s contest, making the selection of 40 winning photos no easy task, according to Commission Art Director Marsha Tillett.

“The power and beauty in this image are exceptional,” Tillett said of the winning photograph. “It’s photographs like this one, and the others featured in this issue, that give voice to the natural wonders of North Carolina.”

Although Ellison is the contest’s only two-time grand prize winner, Randolph County photographer Eric Abernethy won two first prizes this year — in the Reptiles and Amphibians category with a photo of a pregnant timber rattlesnake and in the Wild Plants category with his photograph of raindrops on lily pads.

Other first place winners, by category:

— Birds: Jim Parnell, Wilmington, Eastern wild turkey in wheat

— Mammals: Bobby Nicks, Cary, elk eating grass

— Invertebrates: Alan Clark, Raleigh, spider spinning a web in Durham County

— Wild Landscapes: Carey Plemmons, South Mills, Frisco Pier during a winter storm

— Outdoor Recreation: Daniel Pullen, Buxton, a surfer at sunset

— Animal Behavior: Frank Clemmensen, Durham, two grasshoppers mating

— Youth Photographer 13-17: Josh Hunter, Salisbury, a silver-spotted skipper on a plant

— Youth Photographer 12 and under: Tyler Jernigan, Snow Hill, an Eastern hognose snake

All winning photographs, including honorable mention selections, will be on exhibit at the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh and on the Wildlife Commission’s website.

Details and rules for the 2017 photo competition will be posted online at www.ncwildlife.org in May, with entries from subscribers and youth accepted beginning June 1, 2017 through Sept. 1, 2017.

