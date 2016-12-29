West Bladen knocks off North Brunswick, 58-45

DUBLIN — Two-time defending champion West Bladen broke open a close contest with a 21-point second quarter to knock off North Brunswick, 58-45, in the opening round of the Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament.

The win was the Knights seventh straight in the tournament going back to 2014.

The Scorpions opened the game with a pair of three-pointers and took an 8-6 lead midway through the first frame, but the Knights finished the quarter with a 6-2 run and took a 12-10 lead into the second stanza.

North Brunswick came right back with a 6-2 run to open the quarter and took a 16-14 edge, but West Bladen went on a 19-6 burst highlighted by a John Bowen dunk, three-pointers by Kalvin Page and Bowen, and a trio of free throws by Sayaun Dent for a 33-22 lead at halftime.

The Scorpions opened the second half with a 5-0 run, but West Bladen finished the third quarter on an 11-6 spurt to carry a 44-33 lead into the final 8 minutes.

The two teams all but traded points down the stretch, with the Knights getting two more dunks from Bowen, and West Bladen sealed the win with a 14-12 final quarter.

Dent led the Knights with 22 points, while Bowen contributed 18 points and Page added 14.

West Bladen will face Whiteville on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the second round.