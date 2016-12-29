East Bladen falls to Fairmont, 89-78

DUBLIN — East Bladen, thanks to the spark getting Ethan Hines into the lineup, played perhaps its best game of the season Wednesday in the opening round of the Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament, but it still wasn’t enough as Fairmont used a 37-point second quarter to knock off the Eagles, 89-78.

East Bladen came out shooting, with Denzel Johnson draining a trio of three-pointers and Hines adding one to build a 19-8 lead. But the Golden Tornadoes fought back with a 9-0 run before the Eagles closed the first quarter with a three-pointer from Eian Hines to take a 24-17 advantage into the second stanza.

That’s when Fairmont exploded and East Bladen went cold.

The Tornadoes opened the period with a 19-0 burst to take a 36-24 lead it would not give up. A three-pointer by Johnson was the first points for the Eagles and came at the midway point. East Bladen climbed to within 46-37, but Fairmont finished the half with an 8-2 spurt to take a 54-37 edge into halftime.

East Bladen came alive in the third quarter behind three-pointers from Eian Hines, Adonis Avery and Demetrius Wooten during a 23-12 run, but the Tornadoes finished the quarter with a three-pointer to take a 69-60 lead into the fourth frame.

The two teams all but traded points down the stretch, highlighted by three-pointers for East from Sadrique Ingram and Johnson, and Fairmont sealed the win with a 20-18 quarter.

Eian Hines led the Eagles with a double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds. Johnson scored 16 points behind five three-pointers, while Avery and Ethan Hines each scored 11 points.

East Bladen will play Scotland County in a consolation game Thursday at 2 p.m.