SPORTS BRIEFS

Hines named to Cape Fear Region team

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen senior Ethan Hines was named to The Fayetteville Observer’s All-Cape Fear Region second team offense as a running back.

Hines helped lead the Eagles to the third round of the Class 2-A state playoffs by rushing for 1,913 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. He finished the season with 2,521 all-purpose yards.

Lil Knights Basketball taking registration

DUBLIN — The annual Lil Knights Basketball League will be held at West Bladen High Jan. 7 through Feb. 11.

Registration is now open until Dec. 30 for boys and girls in grades first through sixth. Fee will be $25 per participant and will include basketball and reversible jersey.

The instruction, which will be led by West Bladen boys and girls basketball coaches, will include age-appropriate goals, skills and fundamentals and games. The league will be held at 8:30 a.m. each of the five Saturdays.

Registration will take place at West Bladen High on Dec. 28-30 between 2 and 8 p.m. Registration forms are online at www.bladenjournal.com or at the school.

Call Travis Pait at 910-234-4318 with questions.

Volleyball Winter Clinic scheduled

DUBLIN — A Volleyball Winter Clinic will be hosted by West Bladen High and instructed by former Lady Knights volleyballplayer Mallory Davis for girls in sixth through 12th grade.

The clinic will be held Jan. 21 at 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and focus on all skill levels.

Cost will be $25 per participant. Players from all schools are welcome.

Forms can be obtained and turned in at West Bladen High School to Gaye Davis or mailed to P.O Box 1393 Bladenboro, N.C. 28320.

Christmas tourney set at West Bladen

DUBLIN — The fifth annual Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament will be held at West Bladen High school on Dec. 28-30.

The tournament will consist of Whiteville, Fairmont, Scotland, East Bladen, Dillon, North Brunswick, First Flight and host West Bladen.

Admission will be $6 for everyone with no passes out. Concessions will be available.

The first-day matchups will be: 2 p.m. — Dillon vs. Scotland; 4 p.m. — East Bladen vs. Fairmont; 6 p.m. — Whiteville vs. First Flight; 8 p.m. — West Bladen vs. North Brunswick.

Send information for the Sports Briefs section by email to cvincent@civitasmedia.com or regular mail to P.O. Box 70, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.