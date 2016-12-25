Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament tips off Wednesday at West Bladen

DUBLIN — The fifth annual Woodmen Life Christmas Tournament, which tips off at West Bladen High on Wednesday, will give eight varsity boys teams a chance for one additional Christmas present in the form of a tournament title.

“We are again happy to be hosting this event,” said Knights coach Travis Pait. “The seven teams that will be joining us are all well coached and will certainly be contenders in their respective leagues. The level of competition will certainly help prepare all of the participants for conference play.”

Whiteville won the tournament championship the first two years, and host West Bladen is the two-time defending champions.

The tournament will open Wednesday with the following games:

— Dillon Wildcats, 2-5, versus Scotland County Fighting Scots, 6-3, at 2 p.m.

— East Bladen Eagles, 0-7, versus Fairmont Golden Tornadoes, 5-1, at 4 p.m.

— Whiteville Wolfpack, 2-2, versus First Flight Nighthawks, 7-3, at 6 p.m.

— West Bladen Knights, 5-2, versus North Brunswick Scorpions, 2-7, at 8 p.m.

After semifinal games on Thursday at 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m., the tournament will wrap up on Friday with four games to determine the respective finishes. The seventh-place game will be at 2 p.m.; the fifth-place game will be at 4 p.m.; the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship at 8 p.m.

Woodmen of the World has sponsored the tournament in each of the five years.

“Woodmen Life is happy to continue our association with this wonderful event,” said Jack Yates, North Carolina manager for Woodmen. “We have always put a premium on young people and their maturation (and) this tournament allows us to highlight the many ways that Woodmen Life is making a difference in communities across the state and nation.”

All-day admission will be $6 per person with no passes out. Concessions will be available.

